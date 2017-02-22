BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
BELGRADE Feb 22 Growth in Serbia's economy is expected to pick up to 3.5 percent next year as exports and investments in infrastructure projects rise, the central bank said in a quarterly report.
The bank held its 2017 growth forecast at 3 percent.
Higher employment and increased wages in the private sector should also boost growth, the bank said.
It said it expected inflation to remain within its target range of between 1.5 and 4,5 percent this year, and that future monetary policy decisions would mainly depend on influences from abroad.
Last week the central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent despite low inflation and a stable dinar currency, citing persistent global uncertainty and a spring presidential election at home.
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14