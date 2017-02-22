BELGRADE Feb 22 Growth in Serbia's economy is expected to pick up to 3.5 percent next year as exports and investments in infrastructure projects rise, the central bank said in a quarterly report.

The bank held its 2017 growth forecast at 3 percent.

Higher employment and increased wages in the private sector should also boost growth, the bank said.

It said it expected inflation to remain within its target range of between 1.5 and 4,5 percent this year, and that future monetary policy decisions would mainly depend on influences from abroad.

Last week the central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent despite low inflation and a stable dinar currency, citing persistent global uncertainty and a spring presidential election at home.

