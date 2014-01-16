HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 14 at 6:15 P.M. EDT/2315 GMT
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
BELGRADE Jan 16 Serbia will hold a snap parliamentary election in March as the co-ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) seeks to cash in on rising poll numbers, the Politika daily reported on Thursday citing multiple government sources.
A spokesman for the government declined to comment on the report, which follows weeks of mounting speculation that the Balkan country is heading for a second election in less than two years.
Politika said President Tomislav Nikolic would call the election at the end of January for March 16, when a municipal ballot in the capital, Belgrade, is also due.
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
BOSTON, March 14 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc's stock price fell to its lowest level in eight years on Tuesday after the abrupt exit of its biggest supporter put renewed focus on the Canadian company's most pressing problem: raising capital to cut its roughly $30 billion debt pile.
* Says initial public offering of 16.2 million class A common shares priced at $19.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: