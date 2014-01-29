BELGRADE Jan 29 Serbia's President Tomislav Nikolic on Wednesday called an early parliamentary election for March 16 after the dominant centre-right SNS party said it needed a stronger mandate to accelerate reforms.

The coalition government asked Nikolic on Tuesday to dissolve parliament and call the election, less than two years after the western Balkan country's last vote.

Nikolic announced the election date in a statement broadcast on state-run RTS TV.