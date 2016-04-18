* Two nationalist groupings tipped to win seats
* Vucic seen winning re-election but discontent growing
* Ultra-nationalists want closer ties with Russia
JAGODINA, Serbia, April 17 Ultra-nationalists
are set to return to Serbia's parliament in an April 24 election
after an absence of several years, boosted by growing discontent
with Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic's pro-European Union stance
and austerity policies.
They include firebrand Radical Party leader Vojislav Seselj,
whose popularity in Serbia was boosted by his acquittal last
month of crimes against humanity by the U.N. war crimes tribunal
in The Hague.
Polls indicate Seselj's Radicals and the right-wing Dveri
grouping, which hold pro-Russian and anti-NATO views and demand
an end to integration with the EU, will both get over the
threshold needed to get into parliament and together could win
about 25-30 seats in the 250-seat assembly.
While the ultra-nationalists are unlikely to challenge the
prime minister's strong hold on power, they will use the
platform to attack his pro-EU course and fight any concessions
he is forced to make during Serbia's negotiations to join the
bloc, which began in December.
Opinion polls suggest Vucic's Progressive Party is on track
to retain its parliamentary majority, but Seselj's Radicals --
who failed to win any seats in elections in 2012 and 2014 --
could become the third-largest group in parliament.
Seselj, whose war crimes acquittal is being appealed by
prosecutors, gives voice to the grievances many Serbs feel over
NATO's 1999 bombing of Serbia over the Kosovo conflict. Seselj
was deputy prime minister at the time.
"The EU is made up of NATO countries. They bombed us, they
took Kosovo away from us," he told cheering supporters last week
in Jagodina, a central town where unemployment runs at 30
percent.
Seselj, 61, was a mentor to Vucic until 2008 when his
protege broke with the Radicals.
Seselj, who has been battling colon cancer for several
years, remains a fierce advocate of the "Greater Serbia"
ideology that fuelled bloodshed in the 1990s Yugoslav wars.
His goal is to secure enough members of parliament -- one
third or 84 legislators -- to block any attempt to change
Serbia's constitution if Belgrade comes under pressure during
the EU negotiations to remove a constitutional reference to
Kosovo being part of Serbia.
AUSTERITY FATIGUE
A sharp 2014 recession sent Serbia's budget deficit soaring,
forcing the government to seek a 1.2 billion euro ($1.35
billion) loan from the International Monetary Fund, which
demanded public spending and subsidy cuts, tax hikes and the
privatisation of inefficient state firms as a condition.
EU membership will also require painful economic
restructuring.
Analysts say austerity measures and an unemployment rate of
18 percent have pushed voters towards the rightist parties.
Until two years ago, Suzana Arsic, a 52-year-old
kindergarten teacher from Jagodina, voted for the pro-EU
Democratic Party, but now she is changing sides.
"I'm going to vote for the Radicals this time. I didn't like
what I saw -- plants were shut down, people lost their jobs and
were pushed to expensive borrowing they couldn't manage," she
told Reuters.
Serbia's economy is set to grow 1.8 percent this year,
slower than its neighbours, the World Bank says. The average
monthly wage of 357 euros is among the lowest in the region.
Many Serbs see little benefit from the country's talks on
joining the EU. A recent opinion poll found nearly 72 percent of
Serbs oppose joining the EU and NATO.
Vucic says joining the EU, Serbia's biggest trading partner
and investor, remains Belgrade's No. 1 policy goal. The
conservative leader is going to the polls two years early to
seek a mandate for economic reforms needed to qualify for EU
membership.
Vucic, who says Serbia will not seek to join NATO, warns of
the dangers of rising nationalism. "There can be no compromise
with those who are pushing Serbia back in the past," he said.
The ultra-nationalist resurgence is not causing great alarm
in the EU for now because Vucic has ruled out a coalition with
the right-wingers, diplomats say.
Hrvoje Stojic, a Zagreb-based analyst with Hypo Group Alpe
Adria bank, said the strengthening of rightist parties was a
regional trend, noting eurosceptic parties are in power in
Poland and Hungary.
Both the Radicals and Dveri, running in coalition with the
Democratic Party of Serbia (DSS), pledge to halt privatisations,
subsidise farmers and impose import duties to protect domestic
producers.
"If people look in their wallets, if they open their eyes
and switch off their TV sets they'll realise that they're being
fooled (by the current government)," Sanda Raskovic Ivic, head
of the DSS party, told Reuters, referring to Vucic's promises of
improving living standards.
Many nationalist voters are not elderly Serbs nostalgic for
the old Yugoslavia, but young people who remember little of the
wars that accompanied Yugoslavia's break-up.
"Vucic has lost his credibility ... He made us slaves to
capitalists and that's why I will vote for Dveri," said Dejana
Simic, a 23-year-old waitress from Belgrade.
Many Serbs, however, accept that Serbia has no option but to
seek close ties with the EU.
"There's really no alternative to the EU," said Djordje
Trifunovic, 22, a Belgrade law student.
($1 = 0.8879 euros)
