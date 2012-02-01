* EPS imports around 9 GWh of electricity a day

* Demand may rise further if cold spell continues

* 10,000 consumers left without power

SARAJEVO, Feb 1 A cold snap in the Balkans has lifted Serbia's power consumption to record highs and forced it to boost imports to meet soaring demand, Serbia's power utility Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS) said on Wednesday.

EPS General Manager Dragomir Markovic said daily consumption was close to 158 GWh in Serbia and its former province of Kosovo, as temperatures well below freezing boosted demand for heating.

The previous consumption record stood around 156 GWh.

Markovic said the utility was importing 9 GWh of power a day and warned that demand may go up even more if a forecast for heavier frost over the next two weeks is realized.

The cold spell that has hit the Balkans in the last two weeks has caused blackouts in remote regions of Serbia and emergency services have been struggling to restore electricity.

"Some 10,000 consumers across the country are left without power this week," said Markovic, urging consumers to conserve power usage.

Serbia produces 70 percent of its power from coal-fired plants and the rest from hydro power but prolonged drought in the Balkans has pushed water levels to record lows and forced coal-fired plants to operate at maximum capacity. (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; editing by Michael Kahn and editing by Keiron Henderson)