BELGRADE Jan 20 Power utility Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS) called for talks on Friday with workers at Serbia's biggest coal-fired power plant to resolve a wage dispute and avert potentially crippling industrial action.

EPS Chief Executive Dragomir Markovic said supplies from the 3,288 MW Nikola Tesla (TENT) complex - which produces half of the Balkan nation's electricity - were currently "not in jeopardy, and I hope it will stay that way." (Reporting by Aleksander Vasovic; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Alison Birrane)