BELGRADE Jan 20 Power utility
Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS) called for talks on Friday with
workers at Serbia's biggest coal-fired power plant to resolve a
wage dispute and avert potentially crippling industrial action.
EPS Chief Executive Dragomir Markovic said supplies from the
3,288 MW Nikola Tesla (TENT) complex - which produces half of
the Balkan nation's electricity - were currently "not in
jeopardy, and I hope it will stay that way."
