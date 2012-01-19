* Plant produces half of the nation's electricity

* Work stoppage would be felt throughout the region

* Workers seek 26 percent raise (Releads to add negotiations outcome, quotes)

By Maja Zuvela

SARAJEVO, Jan 19 Union workers at Serbia's biggest coal-fired power plant, who have threatened a two-day walkout over a wage dispute, failed to reach a deal with the government and management on Thursday.

Some 400 union members at the 3,288 MW Nikola Tesla (TENT)complex, which produces half of the Balkan nation's electricity, left the management building, which they had blocked earlier in the day, but vowed to remain at the plant until their demands were fully met.

"We were told this was not the right moment for resolving this problem, but we will continue the protest and will not go home until our demands are met," union leader Dragoslav Ljubicic said.

The workers are seeking a 26 percent wage increase based on compensation for night-shifts, which they say has not been paid since 2005. Ljubicic said the total debt owed to 990 shift workers amounted to 50 milion Serbian dinars ($613,496).

Power utility Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS), which runs the complex in the southwestern town of Obrenovac, promised to resolve the wage row along with the government but told workers they must remain on the job to keep production going.

Union representatives said they would not strike but were ready to launch a drive to donate blood, which under the law would give workers two days off.

Energy Minister Milutin Mrkonjic said the row should be resolved by legal means. "Such proceedings should be resolved in court," he said, adding that he hoped production would continue.

This is critical because a prolonged drought in the Balkans has pushed water levels to record lows and forced coal-fired plants to operate at maximum capacity as winter weather spurs demand.

An outage of a 236 MW power plant in Bosnia earlier this week sent wholesale prices higher in the Balkans and Hungary, making production at the Tesla plant even more critical.

Plant officials said management tried in vain to prevent the protest. "Any radicalisation of the protest would cause a problem in the plant's operation and possibly disturbances in electricity generation," they said in a statement.

Serbia produces 70 percent of its electricity in coal-fired plants and the rest from hydro power.

It urgently needs to upgrade its energy infrastructure, which was damaged and mismanaged during the Balkan wars of the 1990s, to meet growing demand, reduce future reliance on imports and put it in line with European Union environmental standards. (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Michael Kahn and Jane Baird)