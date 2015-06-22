(Corrects date of EPS statement to June 1, not June 22)

* EPS separating businesses, part of public sector overhaul

* Power utility subsidised by state, has big staff surplus

By Maja Zuvela

SARAJEVO, June 22 Serbian power utility Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS) has signed contracts to separate its production, distribution and supply arms from July, a priority for the government as it tries to offload a host of loss-making state enterprises.

The move also marks another step towards full liberalisation of the Balkan country's energy market, in line with standards in the European Union, which it hopes to join.

"The old way of EPS's organisation is becoming history and will now be replaced by a stronger, more organised and vertically integrated EPS," General Manager Aleksandar Obradovic said in a statement issued on June 1.

Obradovic said the first phase of the plan, aimed at helping streamline the business and making the utility more profitable, will begin on July 1.

The second phase will turn EPS into a share-holding company by the summer of 2016.

EPS plans an initial public offering in 2016 and aims to sell a minority stake to a strategic partner, a senior company official previously told Reuters.

Successive Serbian governments, determined to keep power prices low to avoid a backlash from voters, have heavily subsidised EPS indirectly through bank guarantees.

But Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic's government, which agreed a 1.2 billion-euro, three-year standby loan with the International Monetary Fund in February, has committed to overhaul costly public firms, including EPS, and cut subsidies.

Serbia's fiscal council estimates that almost a third of the 33,000 employees at EPS are surplus.

The company produces almost all of Serbia's annual consumption of 38 gigawatt-hours of electricity, of which more than two thirds is in ailing coal-fired plants and the rest in hydro power plants.

Serbia's government approved a 12 percent hike in power prices this month, slightly less than agreed with the IMF. ($1 = 0.8794 euros)

(Editing by Matt Robinson and Susan Fenton)