LONDON, Nov 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Serbia has launched a USD1bn five-year Eurobond at a yield of 6.125%, according to a lead.

Demand for the deal reached USD2.8bn, the lead added.

Final terms are 12.5bp inside initial price thoughts of 6.25% area. The 144A/Reg S bond is expected to price later on Thursday.

Serbia is rated B1/BB-/BB-. Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are the lead managers. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sudip Roy)