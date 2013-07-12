BELGRADE, July 12 Serbia's current account deficit between January and May stood at 758 million euros ($988.5 million), 53.4 percent down on the same period last year due to exports and remittances, the central bank said on Friday.

Exports between January and May totalled 4 billion euros, or 20.6 percent up on the same period last year, while imports rose 2 percent, the bank said.

"Growth in exports intensified since last year, mainly in the automotive industry, chemical products, crude oil processing and electronic industry," the bank said in a statement.

Serbia is aiming for economic growth of between two and three percent this year, pinning its hopes on car exports from its joint venture with Italy's Fiat automaker and agriculture.

The bank said the trend, coupled with government efforts to stabilise its finances, would likely cut the current account gap to below 7 percent of output by the end of 2013. ($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)