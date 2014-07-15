(Corrects second reference to 'revenues' in paragraph 14 to 'expenditures')

By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, July 15 Serbia will likely delay a possible Eurobond until at least October, aiming to first secure an IMF loan deal and revise the budget, and is considering ways to tackle banks' bad loans, caretaker Finance Minister Dusan Vujovic said on Tuesday.

Vujovic, who is expected to take control of the finance portfolio long-term after the resignation of Lazar Krstic on Saturday, told Reuters he had met officials from Goldman Sachs , who showed him the model of Slovenia's 'bad bank', created last year to ring-fence billions of euros in toxic debt and unburden teetering domestic banks.

Non-performing loans stand at just over 22.9 percent of total lending in Serbia, according to the central bank.

"I didn't go into details; I'll need to make inquiries with colleagues in Slovenia," Vujovic said of the discussions. "If we're quick (with reforms), ... we can initiate the concept of solving non-performing loans next year."

Vujovic is also Serbia's Economy Minister.

Serbia said in January it planned to issue a 600 million euro ($814 million) Eurobond this year to meet a part of its borrowing needs, but delayed structural reforms and postponed loan talks with the International Monetary Fund has given the government pause.

"As we have enough liquidity, the advice would be to postpone it until after signing of the agreement with the IMF," Vujovic told Reuters, "and until after we complete the revision of the budget ... that would give us a strong position if we need additional funds."

"That would be, let's say, after October, as we expect the budget revision by end-September, and it would only be if we need it," Vujovic said.

Krstic quit on Saturday citing disagreement with Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic over the pace and depth of reforms designed to rein in public spending and bring down a consolidated budget deficit that Vujovic said would be around 8.5 percent of national output.

"MINIMISE PAINFUL CUTS"

Krstic had sought big cuts in wages, pensions and the public sector workforce that Vucic said he could not go through with, rattling investor nerves over the government's commitment to the radical changes it has promised.

Vujovic said this week he would advocate 10 percent cuts in public sector wages and pensions, less than Krstic had asked for. He aims to cut the deficit to 130 billion dinars (1.1 billion euros) by the end of 2017, from an initially planned 182 billion dinars (1.56 billion euros) this year.

"My approach is to minimise painful cuts but to make necessary savings on three of four things," he said, listing the restructuring of loss-making state firms, cutting state guarantees for public enterprises and a crackdown on the grey economy which saps Serbia's tax take.

Floods inflicting damage of around 1.5 billion euros have compounded the government's problems and are expected to send the economy into contraction this year. The floods also helped push back talks with the IMF on a new precautionary loan deal until the autumn.

"We have a situation in which the deficit is seriously increased, partly because of floods, a drop in revenues and a situation in which we have difficulties in controlling expenditures in an unreformed economy," Vujovic said.

"It's not alarming; the deficit is still in the region of about 8.5 percent of output," he said.

"That figure needs to be lowered by 1.4 billion euros by 2017 to make it sustainable for our level of revenues and the price of our debt."

On the IMF, Vujovic said: "I expect we will continue (talks) based on the hypothesis of a precautionary arrangement, and you can always switch from that arrangement to a classic stand-by deal. What is important is that the deal should be for three years." ($1 = 0.7370 Euros) (Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)