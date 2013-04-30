UPDATE 3-ChemChina says Syngenta deal filing accepted by Beijing
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.
BELGRADE, April 30 Serbia on Tuesday extended for another month a deadline for bids for its indebted state-run drugmaker Galenika Pharmaceuticals, with the U.S.-based unit of Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International so far the only potential partner.
The finance ministry said the new deadline was 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) on May 31, the third extension since offers were first invited on Jan. 14.
With a workforce of 2,700, the Belgrade-based Galenika has accumulated debt of about 170 million euros ($223 million), and needs about 50 million euros in additional capital in 2013.
Its sale is part of an effort by the government to offload a number of bloated, loss-making state enterprises to ease the burden on its budget.
Earlier in April, the finance ministry said the U.S.-based unit of Valeant was the only potential partner so far, having met all the conditions of the tender.
March 6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
TEL AVIV, March 6 Israel-based Advanced Vision Technology Ltd, which develops automatic print inspection systems, said on Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Danaher Corp's product identification platform for $100 million.