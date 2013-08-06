SARAJEVO Aug 6 Serbia's government has allowed the main gas distributor Srbijagas to increase wholesale prices in the last quarter of 2013 by 6.4 percent, a move that will mean higher bills for consumers, the energy regulator AERS said on Tuesday.

Srbijagas has sought a rise in gas prices to help cover mounting debts due to late payments from state-owned firms and has complained that current tariffs are economically unsustainable and hamper future investments.

The second increase this year will bring the price to $453.30 per 1,000 cubic metres of natural gas, AERS said in a statement. It added that Srbijagas will charge small gas distributors 39.12 Serbian dinars per cubic metre from September.

In line with the decision, 32 small gas distributors will have to set new prices for consumers, seeking regulator approval by mid-August.

According to preliminary calculations, retail prices of gas for households could rise by an average 4.4 percent, while the cost for all consumers -- which includes businesses -- could increase by 5.7 percent on average, AERS said.

Srbijagas Chief Executive Dusan Bajatovic has repeatedly said the company was losing money because government-regulated retail prices are below what the company pays for imports from Russia, Serbia's main gas supplier.

But increasing energy prices is a sensitive issue in the Balkan country where the government is seeking to keep a lid on prices to avoid social discontent as living standards sink.

In 2012, Srbijagas made a loss of more than 750 million euros ($993.00 million) due in part to overdue payments mainly from state-run firms undergoing restructuring.

Serbia is almost fully reliant on Russia for gas imports. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; editing by Michael Kahn and Keiron Henderson)