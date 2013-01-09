SARAJEVO Jan 9 Serbian energy regulator AERS
has approved an average 10.4 percent increase in wholesale gas
prices for consumers supplied by the country's gas monopoly
Srbijagas, its spokesman said on Wednesday.
The price would go up to 36.7 dinars ($0.42) per cubic
meter, including transport costs, Dusan Dakovic told Reuters,
adding that new tariffs for industrial consumers and residential
consumers would take effect on Jan. 15 and Feb. 1, respectively.
Srbijagas, which sought a 25 percent hike in natural gas
prices, has complained that current tariffs are economically
unsustainable and hamper future investments.
But raising energy rates are a sensitive issue in the Balkan
country where the government likes to keep a lid on prices to
avoid social discontent.
Serbia, which imports almost all of its natural gas from
Russia through a single pipeline through Hungary via Ukraine,
is also looking to broaden its gas supply routes.
The effort includes participation in the South Stream
pipeline project through a joint venture with Russia's Gazprom
. South Stream should deliver Russian gas to Europe,
bypassing Ukraine.
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Michael Kahn and Mark
Potter)