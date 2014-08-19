BELGRADE Aug 19 Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic will nominate the head of Serbia's Chamber of Commerce, Zeljko Sertic, as the Balkan country's economy minister, Serbian media reported on Tuesday.

Radio B92, citing sources, said Vucic would announce Sertic's nomination later in the day.

If confirmed by parliament, Sertic will succeed Dusan Vujovic, who swapped the economy portfolio for the finance ministry earlier in August. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson)