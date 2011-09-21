(Adds details on Serbia's dollar bond)
By Aleksandar Vasovic
BELGRADE, Sept 21 Serbia needs to achieve
economic growth of 5 percent annually to boost employment, or
double this year's expected growth rate, and will rely heavily
on foreign investment to achieve that aim, Prime Minister Mirko
Cvetkovic said on Wednesday.
"This is our strategic goal that needs to be achieved in the
coming years," Cvetkovic told a business forum in Belgrade on
Wednesday.
"We are aware that Serbia's current development is
insufficient for a boost of employment and a rise in the living
standards ... we need sustainable annual growth of 5 percent for
that," Cvetkovic said.
Serbia's economy is forecast to grow by just 2 percent this
year and 3 percent next year, according to a 1 billion euro
stand-by deal Belgrade agreed with the IMF last month.
Unemployment in the country of 7.3 million stands at 20
percent, and unions say as many as 150,000 people may lose their
jobs in the coming months as the economy is slowing.
Serbia, which aims to join the European Union and hopes for
candidacy status by late October, targets about $2 billion in
foreign investments this year, including revenues from an
automotive factory in the central city of Kragujevac operated by
Italy's carmaker Fiat .
Cvetkovic said that the start of Fiat's production line with
an annual output of 200,000 cars scheduled for late 2011, would
serve as an incentive for other major investors.
Under the terms of its stand-by loan, Serbia targets a
budget deficit of 4.6 percent of GDP in 2011 and 3.9 percent of
GDP for 2012.
To fill the budget gap, the country has resorted to selling
dinar and euro-indexed treasury bonds.
On Wednesday it set guidance on a 10-year benchmark dollar
bond at between 7.375 and 7.5 percent, a source at one of the
lead managers told Reuters.
A finance ministry official confirmed the issue, but refused
to elaborate. Serbia had previously said it planned to issue a
700 million euro bond to finance its budget gap.
Cvetkovic's economic advisor Jurij Bajec said the government
was likely to avoid excessive spending ahead of elections next
year, tentatively set for April. "The reason is -- there's no
money to spend," he said.
"Stability and credibility that would attract investors are
the key levers for quicker growth," he said. "Responsible
behaviour of the state in managing of its finances is extremely
important."
(Reporting By Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Susan Fenton)