BELGRADE May 6 Serbia will not ask the International Monetary Fund to let it continue protecting indebted state-operated firms from creditors, Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday, reversing government policy.

An IMF mission this week started its review of Serbia's 1.2 billion euro ($1.36 billion), three-year precautionary loan deal, which, amongst other things, envisions the state selling or reforming a number of unprofitable and indebted companies.

Serbian law allowed the government to shield some 97 companies that have failed to find new owners or partners, including 25 major assets, such as the RTB Bor copper mine and smelter, Petrohemija petrochemicals and Galenika pharmaceuticals, which provide work for thousands.

This protection from creditors is set to expire on May 31 and Economy Minister Zeljko Sertic had said on Tuesday that the government would ask the IMF to allow another "year or two" of cover. "Because, on May 31 ... these companies could go straight into liquidation," the Tanjug news agency quoted him as saying.

However, on Wednesday, Vucic said he had decided to drop the government proposal.

"We made that stupid proposal to the IMF, to give a carte blanche to 25 companies, (and) I have said we do not want that ... I am fed up with easy solutions," the prime minister told reporters after meeting the IMF team in Belgrade.

"We will talk with creditors, because there's a limited number of (such) companies," he said.

The company debts are mainly unpaid utility bills and services owed to other state-owned entities.

The government looked likely to liquidate dozens of smaller firms that have largely been dormant for years, focusing its efforts on finding solutions for the bigger companies.

"It is good that this deadline was not extended as the (companies) would have continued to amass debt," said Sasa Djogovic, an economist with the Belgrade-based Institute for Market Research (IZIT).

"If some go bankrupt, so be it. They can be privatised as bankrupt either as whole or in parts."

Vucic said Serbia's economy was improving and that the IMF may revise its 2015 growth forecast from -0.5 percent to zero or 0.5 percent growth.

Output declined 1.8 percent in 2014 and a flash estimate for the first quarter of 2015 saw contraction of -1.9 percent.

Vucic last week said Serbia's fiscal performance was better than expected and that the general government budget deficit for this year should come in at below 4 percent of GDP, compared to an IMF-agreed target of 4.75 percent.

($1 = 106.2100 Serbian dinars)

($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Writing by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Crispian Balmer)