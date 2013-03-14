KOPAONIK, Serbia, March 14 Serbia could start talks with the International Monetary fund on May 8 over a new precautionary loan deal, crucial for Belgrade's efforts to assure investors and secure growth.

Bogdan Lissovolik, the IMF country representative for Serbia, confirmed on Thursday an IMF mission visit should Belgrade no later than May 8.

The lender last year suspended talks over a 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) loan deal because of spending overruns.

It has since been at odds with the Socialist-nationalist government over central bank independence, but a secries of concessionary moves by Serbia's central bank have opened the way for talks on a new loan.

Serbia previously had a $3 billion loan from the IMF and used only half of it by the time it expired in mid-2011.

"For now, this is being prepared as a joint mission, an Article IV mission and a program negotiating mission," Lissovolik told reporters on the sidelines of a business conference in the southwestern ski resort of Kopaonik.

Article IV denotes regular IMF talks with member governments to assess their economies and forestall future financial problems.

Lissovolik said no firm date has been set for reaching an agreement on Serbia's economic policies but added "it could be agreed sometime in the next few weeks."

Serbia's economy shrank some 1.9 percent last year and the government expects growth of about 2 percent this yer, mainly on the basis of investments in infrastructure and energy sector, exports from its joint venture with the Italy's carmaker Fiat and agriculture. ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Ron Askew)