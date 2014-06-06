BELGRADE, June 6 Serbia's top state prosecutor
charged four former state security officers on Friday over the
1999 killing of opposition newspaper publisher and journalist
Slavko Curuvija during the rule of late strongman president
Slobodan Milosevic.
Critics in Serbia have long held Milosevic's dreaded
security service and his inner circle responsible for the
shooting of Curuvija outside his Belgrade flat. However, no one
was charged for the killing until now.
Miljko Radisavljevic, Serbia's chief prosecutor for
organised crime, told the official Tanjug news agency that the
four men were indicted for "aggravated murder". He was not
available for immediate comment.
The four are Radomir Markovic, the former head of Serbia's
then-Department of State Security, his aides Ratko Romic and
Milan Radonjic, and field operative Miroslav Kurak. They are
charged with planning and executing Curuvija's murder, Tanjug
quoted Radisavljevic as saying.
Markovic is already serving a 40-year jail term over his
role in a 1999 attempt to assassinate opposition leader Vuk
Draskovic, in which four other people died.
Romic and Radonjic have been in detention since January
while Kurak remains at large.
"The indictment is now being verified (by the court) and
provided we pass that ... we will have the date for the trial
within 30 days," Radisavljevic said.
Lawyers for Markovic, Romic and Radonjic were not available
for comment. The three men have previously denied any
wrongdoing.
Curuvija was gunned down on Orthodox Easter 1999, during
NATO's air war against Serbia launched over its military
crackdown on independence-seeking Albanians in its then-province
of Kosovo.
Milosevic was extradited in 2001 to the International war
crimes tribunal for former Yugoslavia in The Hague, where he
died in 2006 before a trial verdict was reached.
