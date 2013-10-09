* Questioning related to sale of Nacionalna Stedionica

* Dinkic denies allegations

BELGRADE Oct 9 Serbian police questioned on Wednesday ex-finance minister and central bank governor Mladjan Dinkic as part of an investigation into the disputed sale of Nacionalna Stedionica bank.

Dinkic's Ujedinjeni Regioni Srbije (URS) party confirmed to Reuters he had been questioned for four hours. Dinkic denied any wrongdoing and said Nacionalna Stedionica had been one of the most successful projects in Serbia.

Dinkic is one of the highest ranking former state officials questioned so far as part of what the government says is a drive to root out organised crime and corruption as the former Yugoslav republic seeks to join the European Union.

The authorities are investigating allegations that the sale of a majority stake of Nacionalna Stedionica, held by private companies, to Greece's EFG bank was damaging for the state and blames it on top state officials, including Dinkic.

The government founded Nacionalna Stedionica in 2001 but over the next few years gradually lost the majority to private companies due to several capital boosts.

However, although privately owned, the bank continued to enjoy privileged treatment from the state and was given top assignments, which helped boost its value before the sale.

"The government profited on this sale, but private companies profited much more," said Radojka Nikolic, an editor at Biznis business magazine.

Since 2000, Dinkic has been central bank governor, finance minister and deputy prime minister in several successive governments. He was economy and finance minister in the current government until he was ousted in July. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Mark Heinrich)