(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Aleksandar Vasovic
BELGRADE Jan 14 Two former Serbian state
security agents were detained on Tuesday over the killing of
opposition newspaper publisher and journalist Slavko Curuvija
during the rule of strongman president Slobodan Milosevic in
1999.
The arrests arose from a series of investigations, led by
the deputy prime minister, into politically-tinged organised
crime and corruption as Serbia seeks to improve democratic
credentials needed for entry into the European Union.
Miljko Radisavljevic, Serbia's prosecutor for organised
crime, told a news conference that former state security
operatives Ratko Romic and Milan Radonjic had been arrested in
connection with Curuvija's death.
Radisavljevic said a tip-off from Milorad Ulemek-Legija, an
imprisoned ex-head of a secret police unit under Milosevic that
together with paramilitary gangs targeted his opponents, helped
steer police to Romic and Radonjic.
Ulemek is serving 40 years in prison for masterminding the
assassination in 2003 of then-liberal Prime Minister Zoran
Djindjic, who was a prominent political foe of Milosevic before
his fall to a popular uprising in 2000.
"Ulemek testified without asking or receiving any benefits
... I believe the investigation will be over in a month or two
and that we will have an indictment," Radisavljevic said.
Lawyers for Romic and Radonjic were not available for
comment. A day before his arrest, Romic denied involvement in
Curuvija's death. "I am in Belgrade and ... they can arrest me.
I will defend myself with the truth that I was not a part
of that," Radonjic was quoted by Politika daily as saying.
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the
continent's main rights watchdog, welcomed the arrests.
"(They) show that progress is only possible when there is clear
political will and commitment by the authorities," OSCE media
envoy Dunja Mijatovi said in a statement.
Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, who coordinates
Serbian security agencies, apologised to Curuvija's family.
"There will be no fooling around and playing with the state
... I am very sad that the investigation took so long," Vucic
told the news conference.
"After 14 years prosecutors acquired ... testimony from
different sources to confirm the role of the state, the criminal
role of the state and individuals who committed such a crime
allegedly in the name of state."
Vucic was once a firebrand of the ultra-nationalist Serbian
Radical Party and also Milosevic's information minister at the
time of Curuvija's killing. But Vucic has since rebranded
himself a reformer keen to help guide Serbia into the EU.
Critics have long held Milosevic's security apparatus and
inner circle responsible for the shooting death of Curuvija
outside his Belgrade flat on Orthodox Easter 1999, when NATO was
carrying out air strikes on Serbia over its bloody military
campaign against the uprising in its province of Kosovo.
But no one has ever charged with Curuvija's killing.
Milosevic was extradited in 2001 to The Hague for trial
before the international war crimes tribunal for former
Yugoslavia. He died in 2006 before a verdict could be reached.
(Additional reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by)