By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, Oct 31 Lawyers in Serbia have rejected a partial climbdown by the government aimed at ending an almost two-month-old strike that has paralysed the Balkan country's already creaking legal system.

Lawyers have been boycotting most court proceedings since Sept. 10, demanding the government lower their tax liability and abolish recent changes to the law that have allowed notaries to take on certain legal matters previously handled by lawyers.

The strike has forced the postponement of hundreds of court hearings, putting further pressure on an already overloaded judicial system badly in need of reform to meet standards set by the European Union as Serbia pursues membership of the bloc.

Courts in Serbia are widely seen as inefficient and susceptible to corruption and political influence.

Trying to placate the lawyers, the government on Thursday adopted an amendment splitting responsibility for drafting contracts, real estate deeds and matters of child and spousal support between lawyers and notaries, but the lawyers said it was not enough.

"The (government's) move ... is an unpleasant provocation both for the people and the lawyers," Dragoljub Djordjevic, head of the Serbian Bar Association, said in a statement late on Thursday. "Why would someone pay a lawyer to draft a contract and then a notary to approve it? The protest will continue."

In comments published on Friday, Justice Minister Nikola Selakovic questioned the lawyers' motives, suggesting they were in cahoots with an accused Serbian tycoon, trying to disrupt his trial for tax evasion and fraud.

"The goal of this group (of lawyers) is to create constitutional chaos," Selakovic was quoted as telling the Serbian daily Vecernje Novosti.

Both the lawyers and the tycoon have dismissed the allegation.

A Serbian judge, who declined to be named, told Reuters: "It has become routine (to postpone hearings). I hope this won't last too long."

Belgrade lawyer Djordje Trifunovic said his four-person practice had already lost more than 100 court appearances. In civil cases, lawyers are advising their clients to seek delays of court dates without their legal representatives, to avoid their case being dismissed. (Editing by Matt Robinson and Andrew Heavens)