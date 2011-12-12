* Serb cbank to allow banks to cut loan-loss provisioning

* Decision secures 57 bln dinars ($740.42 million) for lending

By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, Dec 12 Serbia's central bank announced measures on Monday to encourage more lending to businesses amid government concern that liquidity problems are slowing growth in the Balkan country.

The central bank has resisted pressure to reduce its foreign currency requirement for commercial banks, currently set at 30 percent for short-term euro assets, fearing capital outflow from European-owned bank subsidiaries in Serbia.

Instead, the bank said on Monday it would allow changes to the classification of balance sheets and off-balance sheet assets, a move that would allow banks to lower loan-loss provisions.

Central bank governor Dejan Soskic said the move would free up an additional 57 billion dinars ($740.42 million) for lending to businesses. He said the level of non-performing loans in Serbia had hit 19.1 percent.

"This will allow lending to businesses without jeopardising the financial stability of the state," Soskic told reporters.

"The new decision will make lending more attractive for banks ... and perhaps (encourage them to) cut interest rates."

"This is not an injection of liquidity into the banking system, which is liquid enough," he said.

He said the move -- agreed at a meeting of the central bank, industrialists and the government last week -- was in line with the provisions of the 2004 Basel II accord that sets safeguards against financial and operational risks.

Serbia's economy is forecast to grow by 1.5 percent in 2012, from a predicted 2 percent in 2011, as the former Yugoslav republic struggles with the fallout from the euro zone crisis.

"In the last quarter we had recessionary tendencies," Soskic said.

Last week, the central bank surprised markets and lowered its key benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 9.75 percent, a move motivated by lower prices of processed food and aggregate demand and decreased inflationary expectations.

Soskic said future rate movements would depend on external risks, mainly related to the euro zone crisis, fiscal policies and inflation.

Serbia's inflation in November stood at 8.1 percent year-on-year, down from 8.7 percent a month earlier, the statistics office said on Monday.

According to central bank data, Serbia's inflation will reach its 2012 target band of four percent, plus or minus 1.5 percent, in the first quarter of 2012.

($1 = 0.7482 euros) (Reporting By Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Anna Willard)