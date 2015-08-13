BELGRADE Aug 13 The Serbian government said on Thursday it had adopted a strategy to tackle non-performing loans that account for almost a quarter of all lending in the Balkan country.

The statement said the strategy would involve an assessment of the capacity of banks to deal with the problem, development of the market for bad loans and improvement of the effectiveness of court settlement of corporate debts and mortgages.

The statement gave no further details.

Bad loans account for roughly 23 percent of lending in Serbia, weighing on banks and economic output.

In May, Serbia and the World Bank's International Finance Corporation agreed a programme to improve bankruptcy legislation and out-of-court settlements.

In June, the World bank said that a part of its $2.2 billion lending programme for the period 2016-2020 would also be used to help Belgrade tackle bad loans and improve the business climate.

