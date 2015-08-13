BELGRADE Aug 13 The Serbian government said on
Thursday it had adopted a strategy to tackle non-performing
loans that account for almost a quarter of all lending in the
Balkan country.
The statement said the strategy would involve an assessment
of the capacity of banks to deal with the problem, development
of the market for bad loans and improvement of the effectiveness
of court settlement of corporate debts and mortgages.
The statement gave no further details.
Bad loans account for roughly 23 percent of lending in
Serbia, weighing on banks and economic output.
In May, Serbia and the World Bank's International Finance
Corporation agreed a programme to improve bankruptcy legislation
and out-of-court settlements.
In June, the World bank said that a part of its $2.2 billion
lending programme for the period 2016-2020 would also be used to
help Belgrade tackle bad loans and improve the business
climate.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)