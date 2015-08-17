BELGRADE Aug 17 The Serbian central bank will
improve bank supervision and accounting standards to tackle
non-performing loans, which account for nearly a quarter of all
lending in the Balkan country.
In an action plan made public on Monday, the bank said by
March 2016 it will identify and propose regulations and assess
which provisions should be adopted in phases or immediately.
The bank said it adopted the action plan last week following
the government's announcement that it had adopted a national
strategy to address bad loans.
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac and Aleksandar Vasovic, editing
by Larry King)