BELGRADE Aug 17 The Serbian central bank will improve bank supervision and accounting standards in an effort to reduce non-performing loans, which account for nearly a quarter of all lending in the country.

In a plan made public on Monday, the bank said it will identify and propose regulations by March 2016 and assess which provisions should be adopted in phases or immediately.

The bank said it adopted the plan last week following the government's announcement that it had devised a national strategy to address bad loans.

Four Serbian banks have collapsed under the weight of bad loans, at a cost of 800 million euros of tax payers' money.

In the 10-point plan, the bank said it would "improve accounting procedures in line with international standards." It will also upgrade the system by which banks report on collateral, interest rates and their exposure to their biggest debtors, all by the end of this year.

As part of its three-year 1.2 billion-euro ($1.33 billion) loan deal with the International Monetary Fund, Serbia pledged to resolve non-performing loans, currently standing at 23 percent of total lending, the highest in the region.

