BRIEF-Euronext announces volumes for March 2017
* March 2017 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 7,394 million euros ($7.89 billion) down -3.1 pct compared to March 2016 and up +4.7 pct from previous month
BUDAPEST, June 12 Hungarian OTP Bank's Serbian banking arm has signed an agreement to buy the Serbian business of Italian bank Findomestic Banca S.p.A, OTP said in a statement on Friday.
The business, Findomestic Banka of Serbia, is a retail-oriented bank with 26 branches and ranks 21st in the Serbian banking market with a 0.5 percent market share, OTP said.
"The transaction will increase the current 1.4 percent market share of OTP banka Srbija (OTP's local arm) to 1.9 percent," it said.
OTP shares did not move on the Budapest Stock Exchange after the announcement, trading at 5,742 forints ($20.69) by 1311 GMT, down 2 percent. ($1 = 277.4800 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* March 2017 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 7,394 million euros ($7.89 billion) down -3.1 pct compared to March 2016 and up +4.7 pct from previous month
* Entered into contracts for sale of two assets in its property portfolio
* EBITDA for financial year 2016 consequently increased to 92.5 million euros (2015: 88.7 mln euros)