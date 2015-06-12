BUDAPEST, June 12 Hungarian OTP Bank's Serbian banking arm has signed an agreement to buy the Serbian business of Italian bank Findomestic Banca S.p.A, OTP said in a statement on Friday.

The business, Findomestic Banka of Serbia, is a retail-oriented bank with 26 branches and ranks 21st in the Serbian banking market with a 0.5 percent market share, OTP said.

"The transaction will increase the current 1.4 percent market share of OTP banka Srbija (OTP's local arm) to 1.9 percent," it said.

OTP shares did not move on the Budapest Stock Exchange after the announcement, trading at 5,742 forints ($20.69) by 1311 GMT, down 2 percent. ($1 = 277.4800 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto. Editing by Jane Merriman)