BELGRADE Nov 4 Serbia's 72-year-old Tanjug news
agency, once the mouthpiece of socialist Yugoslavia, has been
shut down after two failed privatisation attempts, the
government said on Wednesday.
Tanjug, short for Telegraphic Agency of the New Yugoslavia,
was among 38 state-owned media outlets put up for sale under a
campaign to end state ownership in the sector as Serbia seeks to
advance its aspirations for European Union membership.
But the sales in August and October, at starting prices of
761,000 euros ($831,000) and 380,467 euros respectively, failed
to attract any serious expressions of interest.
The government said "the law regulating operations of the
Public Enterprise Tanjug" had expired on Oct. 31.
"All employees will receive severance payments ... and will
be paid for their work until publication of the government's
decision on legal consequences of the shutdown of the Public
Enterprise (Tanjug)," a government statement said.
Mirko Dragisic, a union activist, told Reuters that Tanjug
director Branka Mitrovic had informed employees of the decision
on Tuesday, and it was expected to be recorded by the Official
Gazette later this week.
Tanjug at the end employed around 200 people, a tiny
fraction of the global network of correspondents the agency
boasted during its heyday as the voice of the socialist Yugoslav
federation, which broke up violently in the early 1990s. In
2014, Tanjug's pre-tax profit was just 680,000 dinars ($6,320).
Tanjug and other media outlets are among hundreds of Serbian
state assets the government wants to offload to reduce its
footprint on the economy and further Belgrade's EU bid.
