(Adds graphic)
* Belgrade wooed by West but reluctant to break with Moscow
* NATO bombing of 1999 still remembered in Serbia
* NATO cooperation not widely publicised
* Graphic tmsnrt.rs/298pRCM
By Aleksandar Vasovic
BELGRADE, July 3 Serbia is performing a delicate
balancing act between its European aspirations, partnership with
NATO and its centuries-old religious, ethnic and political
alliance with Russia.
Belgrade is being wooed by the West which has sought to
bring it into the fold since the fall of Slobodan Milosevic in
2000. Serbia is now a European Union membership candidate and
the bloc is its top trade partner and benefactor.
Belgrade is also quietly moving towards NATO despite the
reservations of most Serbians but it is wary of damaging its
loudly proclaimed friendship with Russia that wants to boost its
influence in the region and which is hostile to the military
alliance.
"Serbia cannot entirely turn to NATO, it will maintain the
maximum level of cooperation with it, without changing its
(membership) status," said Genady Sysoev, Balkan correspondent
for Russia's Kommersant newspaper and an expert on Moscow's
policy in the region.
"Serbia cannot turn to Russia because ... no Serbian
leadership would risk losing Western investment and aid."
Serbia is one of the few Balkan countries not in the
28-member NATO which is hugely unpopular among Serbs after its
1999 bombing campaign to drive Serbian forces out of Kosovo.
Alliance peacekeepers are also still deployed in Kosovo,
Serbia's former southern province, whose independence in 2008
has not been accepted by Belgrade.
But in 2006 Serbia, which adopted military neutrality,
joined NATO's Partnership for Peace programme and in 2015
Belgrade signed the Individual Partnership Action Plan - the
highest rung of cooperation between the alliance and a country
not aspiring to join.
"Serbia has demonstrated great enthusiasm for the
partnership with NATO, relations between NATO and Serbia will be
developing, benefits for Serbia will increase," Gordon Duguid,
Deputy Chief of the United States mission to Serbia, was quoted
by the Tanjug news agency as saying on June 28.
Serbia is however, highly emotional about non-NATO member
Russia, an ally that, for example, prevented Kosovo from
becoming a member of the United Nations, at Belgrade's request.
Serbia also shares Slavic and Orthodox Christian traditions
with Russia and depends on it for energy. The largest Serbian
oil company, Naftna Industrija Srbije, is majority-owned by
Russia's Gazprom and its gas imports come from Russia.
As a token of good relations, Belgrade in 2012 also allowed
Moscow to set up a base for rapid response in emergency
situations such as forest fires and floods in Serbia's southern
city of Nis.
The Serbian military is loosely based on Russian technology,
a legacy of former Yugoslavia's ties with the Soviet Union.
FINE LINE
Serbian politicians do not want to openly acknowledge the
full extent of the partnership with NATO, because they do not
want to alienate those inside the country who look to Russia or
resent the Alliance.
"They are afraid that every mention of it (NATO) will affect
their ratings as the alliance is very unpopular," said Milan
Karagaca, a former military diplomat and a member of Belgrade's
Center for Foreign Policy think-tank.
Belgrade, which refused to join the West's sanctions on
Russia even though its pledged its respect for the territorial
integrity of Ukraine, also treads a fine line to avoid upsetting
Moscow.
Since 2000, Russia's Vladimir Putin, as President and Prime
Minister, has visited Serbia several times, including a trip in
2014 when he was guest of honour at the military parade marking
the liberation of Belgrade from Nazi Germany.
Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic and Prime Minister
Aleksandar Vucic have also travelled to Moscow on several
occasions and their visits were followed by media reports of
large-scale weapons purchases. On June 28, Vucic said Serbia
wants to buy four Russian MIG-29 fighters for 260 million euros.
Pro-government media have speculated that a visit by Russian
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev tentatively set for this fall
will also address military cooperation.
But so far the results have been modest. On June 28, the
country received two Russian Mi17 utility helicopters, which it
bought for 25 million euros. Their arrival, with Vucic present,
was shown live on national TV, unlike comparable events
involving NATO.
"Military-political cooperation (between Serbia and Russia)
has not expanded significantly ... there has been a lot of
talk," Sysoev said.
By contrast, in 2015, the Serbian army took part in 197
activities with NATO and another 370 bilateral activities with
countries that are alliance members. Only 36 were organised with
Russia. Out of 21 multinational training exercises, the Serbian
military participated in only two with Russia.
"Serbia's goal is to join the European Union and the
process will also include the EU's Common Security and Defence
Policy agenda. Most NATO policies fit in that agenda," a Serbian
defence official said, on condition of anonymity. "Russia
remains a partner, we will not join NATO, but our road heads to
the West." he said.
(Editing by Giles Elgood and Anna Willard)