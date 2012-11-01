UPDATE 10-Oil rises 1 pct as OPEC sees higher compliance with cuts
BELGRADE Nov 1 Serbian oil firm NIS on Thursday restarted its main oil refinery Pancevo after a two-year upgrade to boost the quality of its motor fuels to the Euro-5 standard, fully meet local demand and export more to regional markets.
NIS, majority owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft, said it invested 500 million euros ($647.90 million) into the upgrade.
"After the start-up of the refinery, Serbia shall have continuous supply... and reach full energy stability and meet demands of the national fuel market," it said in a statement, adding that one part of its output will be exported to regional markets.
The upgrade included construction of a new hydro cracking and hydro treating complex that will also reduce the amount of harmful gases from crude oil. Pancevo's capacity remained unchanged at 4.8 million tonnes of crude a year.
NIS Chief Executive Kirill Kravchenko said this week that NIS was wrapping up a feasibility study for the next stage of the Pancevo overhaul which will include the construction of a new complex for processing heavy residues.
He also said the company plans to invest 100 million euros to build a base oils and lubricants plant in Novi Sad next year.
NIS, the Balkan country's sole refiner, lost its monopoly on oil imports in Serbia, where it operates oil fields and a retail network, last year.
It said its nine month profit rose 18.6 percent year-on-year to 32.2 billion dinars ($284.2 million). Output rose 13 percent to 1,255 tonnes of oil equivalent while its crude oil refining volumes fell 17 percent because of the Pancevo upgrade. ($1 = 0.7717 euros) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela, editing by William Hardy)
ABUJA, Feb 21 Nigeria's senate aims to present an oil governance bill for its third and final reading by the end of March, a leading senator said on Tuesday, as part of a series intended to overhaul the oil sector.
QUITO, Feb 21 Ecuador's presidential election will go to a second round pitting leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno against conservative former banker Guillermo Lasso, the electoral council said on Tuesday.