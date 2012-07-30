* Serbian dinar depreciates 9.06 pct to the euro in 2012

* Crude and gas output up 13 pct

* Crude oil refining volume down 5 pct, sales fall 6 pct

SARAJEVO, July 30 Serbian oil firm NIS said on Monday its first-half profit was 22 billion dinars ($229.5 million), flat compared with last year but down $72.5 million due to a decline in the value of the dinar.

The dinar has lost 9.06 percent to the euro so far this year and has been in decline since a February cold snap halted most of the country's industry and after a 1 billion euros deal was frozen by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The presidential election victory in May of rightwing Tomislav Nikolic as well as uncertainties over the creation of a new government has also spooked investors.

NIS said oil price fluctuations have also significantly affected its business operation and the price of oil products.

NIS said domestic crude and gas production rose 13 percent to 826,000 tonnes of oil equivalent while its crude oil refining volumes fell 5 percent due to the scheduled upgrade of its Pancevo oil refinery. Its sales also fell 6 percent.

The company, majority owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft , reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDTA), up almost 80 percent to 36.8 billion dinars. ($1=0.8084 euros) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Daria Sito-Sucic and Mike Nesbit)