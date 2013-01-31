BELGRADE Jan 31 Serbia's prime minister, who
was flashed by a model without underwear masquerading as a
television interviewer, has launched an investigation into how
he became the target of the prank, an aide said on Thursday.
The video of Ivica Dacic being interviewed by a brunette
former model from Croatian Playboy, who uncrosses her legs in a
scene reminiscent of actress Sharon Stone in the film "Basic
Instinct", has been viewed 2.7 million times on YouTube.
"The whole case will be fully investigated," Dacic's
national security adviser, Ivica Toncev, was quoted as telling
the Serbian daily Blic.
"This was Serbia being mocked, not the prime minister. The
prime minister's office will not let this go unpunished," said
Toncev. His office did not respond to requests for comments on
the interview or the investigation.
The episode, set-up and filmed by a private Serbian
production company, was not aired and the trailer for its prank
television show Nemoguca Misija (Mission Impossible) was removed
from its website.
The interviewer, who wore a low-cut, short silky dress for
the encounter, said Dacic was a "real man".
"I have only good words for the prime minister," Blic quoted
35-year-old Branka Knezevic as saying.
"He is strong and sturdy, a real man for that position. He's
exactly who should lead the country."
The prank drew on a scene in the 1992 film in which Stone,
without underwear, crosses and uncrosses her legs to unsettle
her police interrogators.
Serbs were divided over the clip which commentators said
reflected the dubious mix of politics and low-brow pop culture
in Serbia, a phenomenon that emerged during the wars and
sanctions of the 1990s as federal Yugoslavia collapsed.
"He handled it well," said 28-year-old Belgrade clerk Dejan
Perovic. "He's a man, and no man could remain emotionless in
such a situation."
Pensioner Olga Mijatovic was less impressed.
"It was contemptible," she said. "It was humiliating both
for Dacic and the country and he should have banned it
immediately and dismissed his entire public relations team."
Dacic, 47, is also Serbia's interior minister and was
formerly the spokesman for late Serbian strongman Slobodan
Milosevic during the bloody 1990s collapse of Yugoslavia.
(Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Jon Boyle)