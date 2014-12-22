SARAJEVO Dec 22 Serbian delays in enacting a new energy law have postponed the start of a Belgrade-based regional spot power exchange to at least the third quarter of 2015, an official of Serbia's grid operator said on Monday.

The bourse, designed to boost competition, develop reliable prices and improve security of supply in the region, is now set to become fully operational six months later than the original plan, according to the manager for international and regulatory issues at Elektromreze Srbije.

"We expect to have a new energy law in place either later this year or in January and then we could finish licensing in the first or the second quarter of 2015 and go live in the third quarter," Milos Mladenovic told Reuters.

Elektromreze Srbije (EMS) has teamed up with European exchange EPEX Spot exchange to launch the Belgrade-based bourse SEEPEX, in which EPEX will hold a 25 percent stake and EMS the remainder.

Mladenovic said Serbia also aims to align its financial regulation with that of the European Union, so the bourse could have its trading transactions cleared via European Commodity Clearing (ECC), the clearing house of the Leipzig-based European Energy Exchange (EEX).

In the initial phase, neighbouring Montenegro, Bosnia and Macedonia may join SEEPEX. There are also plans to link the regional market with that of Hungary, which has already coupled day ahead trading with the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania.

SEEPEX will first start trading day ahead power with intraday trading coming at a later stage, Mladenovic said.

While many traders see the region as potentially lucrative, they cite barriers limiting market growth, including lack of transparency and difficulties in getting trading licenses.

Traders said the delay may also increase the pressure on struggling power producers to seal short-term deals to compensate for what they were expecting to buy on the bourse.

Serbia is set to complete the market liberalisation in January 2015, but state-run power utility EPS is expected to retain a dominant position: the government likes to keep a cap on power prices, fearing excessive increases could fuel inflation or trigger voter discontent. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela, Editing by Michael Kahn/Ruth Pitchford)