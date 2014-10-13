BELGRADE Oct 13 Serbia's grid operator EMS
plans to spend 400 million euros ($507.5 million) over the next
six years to upgrade its ageing power network and build new
links to nations in the European Union, an EMS official said on
Monday.
Serbia, which opened talks on EU membership this year, is
the biggest market in the Western Balkan region and has become
attractive as a place for potential power trading opportunities
due to its eight borders.
Development of the electricity market, however, has been
hampered by a transmission system in need of modernization and
by state control of the sector, which is to be fully liberalised
in January 2015.
EMS Chief Executive Nikola Petrovic said the grid operator
planned to upgrade cable connections with Montenegro and Italy
to bolster links to the European Union.
"The connection with Montenegro will give us access to the
Italian market via subsea cable due to be completed in 2020,"
Petrovic said.
EMS will build a 400 kilovolt (KV) cable to link Serbia's
biggest coal-fired power plant in the town of Obrenovac with the
Montenegrin border, Petrovic said.
Another cable will link the northern town of Pancevo, where
the country's sole oil refinery and petrochemical plant are
based, with the Romanian border.
Petrovic said the projects are part of an overall investment
plan due to be completed in 2020 at a cost of 400 million euros,
which will be financed partially by EU funds as well as by EMS.
The investments will also include construction of
cross-border connections with Macedonia and Bosnia.
"We already managed to get the first 12 million euros from
EU funds to start construction of the cable to the border with
Romania," Petrovic said.
Serbia's power sector has been under strain, especially
after floods in May hit its largest coal mine, which has cut its
power output by a third since then and forced Serbia to import
electricity.
