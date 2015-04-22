* Avala Film behind host of classic Yugoslav-era movies
* Established by Yugoslav leader Tito in wake of WWII
* Protest over sale of film rights
By Ivana Sekularac
BELGRADE, April 22 Serbia sold a famed
Yugoslav-era film studio on Wednesday for eight million euros
($8.59 million), signing away the rights to an archive of
classic cinematography over the protests of filmmakers and
cinema buffs.
Founded in the wake of World War Two by Yugoslav leader
Josip Broz Tito, Avala Film produced or co-produced hundreds of
movies including a host of much-loved classics including the
1967 winner of the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or, "I Even
Met Happy Gypsies".
The studio, located on a hill on the outskirts of Belgrade,
fell into disrepair with the collapse of the Yugoslav federation
in war in the 1990s.
Bankruptcy proceedings began in 2011, drawing warnings from
Serbia's film community that the state risked losing a valuable
part of its national heritage.
As the sale neared, a petition was started seeking to
exclude the film archive from the privatisation process, without
success.
On Wednesday, it was sold to Filmway, which is registered as
being founded one month ago with capital of 60,000 dinars, or
about 500 euros ($537). The legal representative is listed as
Michel Babic, a French citizen.
Filmway takes ownership of 21,642 square metres of studios
and office space including actors' suits, rights to the Avala
Film archive, costumes, props and a mock Italian city recalling
the studio's glory days.
Critics say the sale of the rights is indicative of a lack
of state care and funding for culture and the arts in Serbia,
where the privatisation process has for years been mired in
corruption.
Dozens of people gathered in front of the Privatisation
Agency to protest. "Our film history should not be forgotten,"
said Luka Ozegovic, a student at Belgrade's Faculty of Dramatic
Arts.
"Avala Film is not what it used to be," said screenwriter
Dimitrije Vojnov. "Selling Avala Film would not be such a big
loss for the domestic film industry, but rights are the big
issue.
"There's a risk that movie rights will fall into the hands
of those not willing to use them," meaning such films might
never be seen again, Vojnov told Reuters.
Hopes of saving the film rights were lost on Monday when
Serbia's Commercial Court rejected a request by the Yugoslav
Film Archive to exclude them from the sale. The court said only
Avala Film or its creditors could file such a request, which
neither did.
