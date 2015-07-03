BELGRADE, July 3 Serbia has invited companies to send non-binding offers for a 58 percent stake in state-owned telephony and internet operator Telekom Srbija.

Potential bidders will have until Aug. 2 to place their offers, Serbia's privatisation agency said in a statement.

To participate in the process, bidders would need to have assets valued at least at 2 billion euros ($2.22 billion) or reported revenues of more than 500 million euros.

The Serbian government is Telekom Srbija's single biggest shareholder with a 58.11 percent stake, while 20 percent is held by the company itself. The rest is held by small shareholders and employees with 14.95 percent and 6.94 respectively.

Telekom Srbija is potentially the most lucrative of hundreds of state enterprises, many of them loss-making, that the European Union candidate country needs to offload to stabilise its finances and reach targets set in a 3-year loan deal with the International Monetary Fund.

In 2014 Telekom Srbija, which is a majority stakeholder in Bosnia's second-largest telecom operator Telekom Srpske and controls Montenegrin mobile operator M:Tel, reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 21.1 billion (175.89 million euros) dinars and a net profit of 15.7 billion.

The government's last attempt to sell the fixed and mobile telephony and internet operator failed in 2011 after it rejected as too low an offer of 1.1 billion euros from Telekom Austria for a 51 percent share.

In March the company announced it had picked Lazard Freres SAS -- the sole bidder in a tender published last year -- to advise it in the privatisation process.

Back in the 1990s, Serbia sold a 29 percent stake in Telekom Srbija to Italy's Telecom Italia and 20 percent to Greek OTE, but then bought back the stakes in 2002 and 2012 respectively. ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (1 euro = 119.9589 Serbian dinars) (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Mark Heinrich)