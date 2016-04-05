(Adds CEO quote, details)
By Ivana Sekularac
BELGRADE, April 5 China's Hebei Iron & Steel
Group bid 46 million euros ($52.2 million) for a
loss-making Serbian steel mill and pledged to invest $300
million in expanding production, Serbia's Economy Ministry said
on Tuesday.
Hebei Iron & Steel Group submitted the only valid bid for
the state-run Zelezara Smederevo steel plant, which posted a net
loss of $113 million last year, and the Serbian government said
the bid met all its conditions.
Hebei will not cut any of the plant's 5,050 staff, the
ministry said. It plans to raise production, which was 875,000
tonnes last year, to a maximum of 2.1 million tonnes a year, the
Economy Ministry said, without say how long this would take.
The potential deal could boost Prime Minister Aleksandar
Vucic who is seeking re-election on April 24. The deal would be
the first major privatisation since he took office in 2014,
allowing him to fulfil a central economic reform pledge.
Europe's steel industry is suffering from over-capacity,
which European steelmakers blame partly on a glut of cheap
Chinese steel exports. Britain is battling to save its steel
industry after India's Tata Steel put its British
operations up for sale.
The contract with the Chinese company will be signed after
the state commission against money laundering gives the green
light, the Economy Ministry said.
The Chinese company pledged to invest in expanding the
production line into galvanisation and to improve the plant's
environmental performance, the ministry said.
"They (Hebei Iron & Steel) plan to offer employment to all
those who are currently working in the plant (5,050 people),"
the ministry said.
Any deal would need the approval of the European Commission,
as Serbia is seeking to wrap up membership talks with the EU in
2019.
The Serbian firm's chief executive Bojan Bojkovic told
Reuters that the $300 million promised by Hebei was a "minimum
investment over the next two years."
Hebei province, where Hebei Iron & Steel is based, produces
a quarter of China's steel but its mills are struggling with a
huge price-sapping capacity surplus.
The province has repeatedly urged its steel firms to shut
capacity at home and replace it with projects overseas.
($1 = 0.8807 euros)
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by Adrian Croft)