* Banks raises benchmark interest rate to 10.5 pct

* Also hikes banks' dinar reserve requirements

* Decision follows rating cut to BB- by S&P

* Country enmeshed in power struggle over monetary policy

* Dinar firms, but analysts say gains might be short-lived (Adds reserve requirement hike)

By Zoran Radosavljevic and Matt Robinson

BELGRADE, Aug 9 Serbia's central bank raised base interest rates and local currency reserve requirements for banks on Thursday, responding to market alarm about political intervention in monetary policy and winning some respite for the battered dinar.

The rate hike was the bank's first under new governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic, appointed on Monday from within the ruling coalition in a push to step up government control that has drawn reprimands from the European Union and International Monetary Fund.

The bank also raised the dinar portion of mandatory reserve requirements for commercial banks by five percentage points - from 27 percent to 32 percent on assets up to two years and from 19 to 24 percent on longer-term assets.

The actions will do nothing to help pull Serbia out of recession but should, at least for the time being, strike a chord with investors worried about a high inflation rate and the falling dinar.

"This may not be great for boosting the economy but they (the central bank) are choosing the lesser of two evils, the one which gives stronger short-term effects," said a currency trader at a Belgrade-based commercial bank.

"Economic overhaul requires a whole package of measures and takes time."

Combined, the moves saw the dinar gain 1.6 percent against the euro, having slumped to a record low on Tuesday.

But analysts said the currency would continue to struggle, given market doubts over the government's economic policy and whether it can secure new funding from the IMF, which it said on Wednesday it would seek immediately.

The rise in what is already the highest Central and Eastern European benchmark rate to 10.50 percent followed a one-notch credit rating cut to BB- by Standard & Poor's on Tuesday, spurred by Serbia's rising budget deficit and concern over the independence of the central bank.

Investors are still doubtful about whether the new government can stay on track to join the European Union and revive a standby loan deal that the IMF froze in a dispute with the previous government over rising debt levels.

"I think it's going to serve as a very, very brief (dinar) rally," said Esther Law, emerging markets strategist at Societe Generale in London.

"The key issues, such as the budget and the IMF programme, and the central bank law, will linger, and unless we see a clarification on that front, we find it difficult to see a sustained recovery in the dinar in the near term," she said.

Three central bank policymakers resigned on Tuesday, accusing the government of usurping the bank's role.

The bank row has deepened doubts in the West over the new government's commitment to the largely reformist, pro-EU path Serbia took with the ouster of late Serb strongman Slobodan Milosevic in 2000.

IMF SUPPORT IN DOUBT

Thursday's rate rise was the third in three months, despite an increasingly bleak economic outlook after the economy shrank 1.3 percent in the first quarter and 0.6 percent in the second.

In a statement, the bank cited expectations of a further rise in inflation on food prices, imports and state-regulated prices and "the country's increased risk premium".

Inflation was running at 5.5 percent year-on-year in June, at the top end of the bank's target band of 4 percent plus or minus 1.5 percentage points. The bank forecast inflation to peak in the first half of 2013 and then return to the target range.

The rate hike follows resignations by the former governor and other senior officials over new legislation stepping up the role of lawmakers in the running of the bank.

Socialist Prime Minister Ivica Dacic has promised more expansive fiscal policy to spur growth, and has said the bank should play along, prompting the IMF and EU rebukes.

Trying to calm financial markets, however, Finance Minister Mladjan Dinkic, leader of a small, technocrat party in the coalition, pledged on Wednesday to slash the budget deficit next year from around 7 percent of output to below 4 percent.

He also said Serbia would seek a new loan deal with the IMF, though the lender warned that the bank row would have "consequences" for a new funding programme.

The decision to raise rates was taken by the bank's executive board of Tabakovic and four vice-governors, one of whom had resigned but has yet to be replaced.

The government is an alliance of mainly socialists and nationalists who last held power together at the tail end of Milosevic's disastrous 13-year rule, when Serbia was mired in war and hyperinflation. (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout in London, Writing by Matt Robinson, Editing by Ruth Pitchford, John Stonestreet)