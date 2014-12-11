UPDATE 2-E.ON prepares 1.3 bln euro share placement to boost balance sheet
* Bookrunners say placement price range 6.71 - 6.72 euros (Adds latest price guidance from bookrunner)
BELGRADE Dec 11 Serbia's central bank kept interest rates on hold on Thursday in the face of low inflation and a bleak economic outlook, taking a cautious approach as the dinar currency weakens daily and with next year's budget still in the works.
The decision to keep the benchmark rate at 8 percent was in line with the expectations of 11 of 14 analysts and traders polled by Reuters this week and last. Three analysts had predicted a cut of 25 basis points, following last month's 50 bp reduction. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson and Catherine Evans)
* H. Palmer Proctor, Jr. To be named CEO of Fidelity Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ROME, March 16 Italy is expected to replace the chief executives of Poste Italiane and Leonardo in a round of appointments at state-controlled firms this month, several sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.