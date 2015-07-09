BELGRADE, July 9 Serbia's central bank kept its benchmark rate on hold on Thursday as external pressures, mainly from Greece's debt crisis, outweighed a weak economy, low inflation and the stable dinar, which might have warranted another cut.

Nine of the 13 bankers and analysts polled by Reuters this week and last said the benchmark rate would be left unchanged at 6 percent after three cuts in as many months. Four said the bank would cut the rate by 25 to 50 basis points. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic. Editing by Larry King)