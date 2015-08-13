BELGRADE Aug 13 Serbia's central bank cut its benchmark rate on Thursday by 50 basis points to 5.5 percent after an unexpected drop in annual inflation.

Nine of 13 bankers and analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the bank would keep the rate on hold for the second straight month given expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise its rates next month, reducing the relative yield attractions of emerging markets like Serbia.

But data released on Wednesday showed inflation fell to one percent year-on-year in July from 1.9 percent in June, likely spurring the rate cut. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Ruth Pitchford/Matt Robinson)