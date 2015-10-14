Government orders Wells Fargo to reinstate whistleblower
April 3 The federal government has ordered Wells Fargo to reinstate a former bank manager who lost his job after reporting suspected fraudulent behavior at the bank.
BELGRADE Oct 14 Serbia's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the third time in as many months on Wednesday, to a new low of 4.5 percent, in an effort to revive stubbornly low inflation.
The 50-basis-point cut contrasted with the forecast of 10 of 17 traders and analysts polled by Reuters. They had expected the bank to keep its key rate on hold because of concern over domestic borrowing and the threat of a snap election . (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Larry King)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks are prepared to cope with a potential rise in corporate loans in or at risk of default, the central bank said on Monday, a sign efforts by lenders to refinance looming debt maturities are slowly easing the country's worst credit crunch in two decades.