BRIEF-Home Capital Group announces departure of CEO Martin Reid
* Home Capital Group announces departure of CEO Martin K. Reid, appointment of interim CEO and commencement of search for permanent replacement
BELGRADE Nov 12 Serbia's central bank decided on Thursday to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 4.5 percent after seven consecutive cuts, despite a positive International Monetary Fund assessment of country's finances, low inflation and a stable dinar.
Forecasts by dealers and traders polled by Reuters had been equally divided, with eight out of 16 saying they expected rates to remain unchanged and the other eight expecting a cut of 25 to 50 basis points. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic)
* Home Capital Group announces departure of CEO Martin K. Reid, appointment of interim CEO and commencement of search for permanent replacement
* Athene Holding Ltd. announces secondary offering of common shares