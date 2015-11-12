BELGRADE Nov 12 Serbia's central bank decided on Thursday to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 4.5 percent after seven consecutive cuts, despite a positive International Monetary Fund assessment of country's finances, low inflation and a stable dinar.

Forecasts by dealers and traders polled by Reuters had been equally divided, with eight out of 16 saying they expected rates to remain unchanged and the other eight expecting a cut of 25 to 50 basis points. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic)