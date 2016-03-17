BRIEF-KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million funding round
* Says KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million series G round of funding into Lyft; financial details not disclosed Further company coverage:
BELGRADE, March 17 Serbia's central bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 4.25 percent on Thursday as reforms slow before the April 24 election, potentially increasing downward pressure on the dinar.
Of 17 dealers and analysts polled by Reuters, 12 expected the bank to keep rates on hold. Five saw a 25 basis point cut. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Adrian Croft)
OTTAWA, April 11 Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday he remains concerned about the sharp increase in home prices in Toronto and wants to meet with his provincial counterpart, reiterating measures the government has taken amid fears of a housing bubble in Canada's largest city.