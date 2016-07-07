BELGRADE, July 7 Serbia's central bank surprised markets on Thursday by cutting its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 4 percent, taking advantage of low inflation, a stronger budget and a relatively stable dinar.

Of 13 dealers and analysts polled by Reuters this week and last, only one expected a 25 basis point cut. It was the first such move since February. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)