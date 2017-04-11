BRIEF-Goldbond Group says unit signed structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
* Shanghai Goldbond entered into structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
BELGRADE, April 11 Serbia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 percent on Tuesday for the ninth consecutive month, mainly because of uncertainty abroad and rising inflation.
All 15 analysts and traders polled by Reuters this week and last said the central bank would keep the rate on hold. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Ivana Sekularac)
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
* Issued 951,875 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility