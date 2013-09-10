(Adds quotes, background)
By Aleksandar Vasovic
BELGRADE, Sept 10 Serbia's central bank kept
interest rates on hold for the third month running on Tuesday
given a weak dinar and market nerves over the appointment of a
young, untested economist to tackle national finances.
The decision to keep the bank's benchmark rate at
11 percent was broadly in line with a Reuters poll in
which nine dealers and traders saw no change and six predicted a
cut of 25 basis points.
Although slowing inflation had allowed the bank to trim
borrowing costs in May and June, fears over the size of Serbia's
budget deficit and public debt have grown with the ouster of
Finance Minister Mladjan Dinkic in late July.
The dinar was already under pressure from investor
concern about how soon the U.S. Federal Reserve might tighten
the supply of cheap dollars that have supported high-yielding
emerging markets.
The bank, in a statement, cited "risks in the international
environment, primarily on international financial and commodity
markets."
It said considerations over how the Federal Reserve might
act had seen investors "lowering their readiness to take risks,
which in turn resulted in depreciation pressures throughout the
region, and in Serbia."
Dinkic was replaced last week by Lazar Krstic, a 28-year-old
former McKinsey consultant who has promised "comprehensive"
reform of the public sector but brings no political expertise to
the job.
The Yale graduate told Reuters last week he was convinced he
had the support of the fractious ruling coalition for the tough
measures he says are essential to steadying Serbia's finances
and securing a new loan deal with the International Monetary
Fund.
The budget shortfall is set at 4.7 percent of national
output for the year, but is almost certain to be higher. Public
debt is set to reach 65 percent, higher than the IMF recommends
for similar emerging economies.
The central bank said current investor aversion to risk
could be compensated for by fiscal consolidation and structural
reform in Serbia, "which will have positive effects on investor
perceptions of investing in Serbia, contribute to a lowering of
internal and external imbalances, lowering of inflation and
sustainable growth."
Handpicked by the ruling coalition's biggest party, the
Serbian Progressive Party, Krstic could yet face resistance from
the left wing of the alliance, raising the risk of a snap
election in early 2014.
The central bank intervened twice on the currency market
this week and last, selling a total of 20 million euros ($26.51
million) to stem dinar losses.
On Tuesday, the currency traded at between 115.15 and 114.30
to one euro, little changed from an average of 114.95 a day
earlier.
