* Decision in line with market expectations
* Dinar lost 1.1 pct against euro in 2014
* Election looming in mid-March, reforms await
(Adds quotes, details)
By Aleksandar Vasovic
BELGRADE, Feb 13 Serbia's central bank kept its
benchmark interest rate on hold for a second straight month on
Thursday with the dinar under pressure pending a March 16
election that investors hope will spur an economic overhaul.
The decision was in line with the results of a Reuters poll
in which 10 out of 14 traders and dealers predicted the
rate would stay at 9.5 percent. Four expected a cut
of 25 basis points.
The bank said caution was needed amid lower liquidity on
international financial markets.
"Although external imbalances have been tempered, mainly due
to growth in exports, the need for external financing is still
present," the central bank said in a statement.
The dinar has been losing ground on the euro on the back of
market concern over the pace of reforms to the labour market,
public sector and pension system, needed to revive the economy
and bring the government's finances under control.
Serbia's Progressive Party (SNS), which is well ahead in
opinion polls, is promising to accelerate reforms after a March
parliamentary election.
"The Executive Board expects that thorough implementation of
fiscal consolidation measures will contribute to the resilience
of the domestic economy," the bank said.
Faced with a budget deficit set at of 4.6 percent of output
and public debt of more than 60 percent, the next government
will have to act fast to secure a new precautionary loan deal
with the International Monetary Fund.
The consolidated budget deficit, which includes municipal
finances, subsidies and guarantees and is the figure used by the
IMF, could hit 7.1 percent of gross domestic product.
BANK "PROMISING STABILITY"
The IMF is due to begin negotiations with the outgoing
government on Feb. 26, but a deal will be sealed only after a
new cabinet is in power.
The central bank has sold a total of 450 million euros this
year to support the dinar from currency reserves that in January
stood at 11.13 billion euros. The dinar has lost 1.1 percent
against the European single currency over the same period. It
traded at between 116.07 and 115.8 per euro at midday (1100 GMT)
on Thursday.
On Thursday, central bank governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic
played down the role of political uncertainty in the weakening
of the dinar, blaming instead a turn in U.S. policy which has
reversed a surge in investor demand for higher-yielding
financial assets such as Serbia's.
"I am promising stability in case of short-term shocks and
if there are long-term shocks, then we will carefully measure
how to protect currency reserves," she told Serbian
Radio-Television B92.
Timothy Ash, head of emerging markets research at Standard
Bank, said the rate decision was expected.
"The central bank will be eager to be sending a message of
stability in the run up to elections ... and keeping monetary
policy relatively tight therein will be a key anchor," Ash said.
At 2.2 percent year-on-year in December, inflation remains
below the central bank's target band of 4 percent plus or minus
1.5 percentage points, but inflationary pressures are rising.
The Statistics Office is scheduled to publish its January
inflation report on Feb. 21.
($1 = 0.7327 euros)
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and
Matt Robinson)