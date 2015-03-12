* Central bank cuts rates 50 basis points to 7.5 pct
* First rate cut since November on back of IMF deal
* Bank sees increased interest in Serbia among investors
(Updates with bank statement, background)
By Ivana Sekularac
BELGRADE, March 12 Serbia's central bank cut its
benchmark interest rate on Thursday for the first
time since November to 7.5 percent, moving to ward off deflation
and support economic growth on the back of a new IMF loan deal.
The cut - by 50 basis points - was in line with the
expectations of seven of 14 bankers and analysts polled by
Reuters. The reduction came on the heels of a new precautionary
loan deal agreed last month with the International Monetary
Fund.
The bank cited the IMF deal, government efforts to stabilise
Serbia's finances and increased liquidity due to a policy of
quantitative easing launched by the European Central Bank,
which, it said, "will all result in increased interest in Serbia
among investors."
In a statement, the bank said expectations that inflation
will move to within the bank's target range "open the door for
monetary policy to make a contribution to overall economic
growth."
The three-year IMF standby programme, worth 1.2 billion
euros ($1.27 billion), has brought some relief for the dinar
currency and should serve as an anchor for tough public sector
spending cuts aimed at saving 1.3 billion euros by 2017 and
capping public debt.
Serbia's government has pledged to reduce its bloated public
sector, which employs almost half of the country's workforce,
and offload hundreds of loss-making state firms.
Serbia's inflation and growth data also encouraged the bank
to lower borrowing costs.
Data released on Thursday showed annual inflation stood at
0.8 percent last month, up on January's figure of 0.1 percent
but still far below the bank's target of 4 percent, plus or
minus 1.5 percentage points. On a monthly basis it turned to
deflation of 0.2 percent in January but bounced back to 0.9
percent inflation in February.
Serbia's economy is forecast to contract 0.5 percent this
year having shrunk 1.8 percent in 2014.
The bank's next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for April
9.
($1 = 0.9423 euros)
(Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt
Robinson/Gareth Jones)