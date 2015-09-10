* Bank bucks expectations it would keep rates on hold

* Inflation still below target, growth seen at 0.5 pct (Updates with quotes, background)

By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, Sept 10 Serbia's central bank unexpectedly cut its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.0 percent on Thursday, as below-target inflation and weak growth warranted a second cut in as many months.

Only five of 15 bankers and analysts polled by Reuters this week and last had expected a rate cut, the sixth this year.

Although a 12 percent increase in electricity prices in August, agreed with the International Monetary Fund as part of its 1.2 billion euro ($1.34 billion) deal with Serbia, is expected to push up inflation, price rises are still seen coming in below the central bank's target range of 2.5 to 5.5 percent in 2015.

The statistics office is scheduled to announce August inflation data on Sept. 11.

Serbia's economy this year is seen by both the central bank and the IMF growing a moderate 0.5 percent, rebounding from a 1.8 percent contraction in 2014 as the country recovers from last year's floods and industrial production improves.

The bank last month cut the rate by 50 basis points citing low inflation and growth as well as reduced external risks after Greece's bailout deal with creditors.

In a statement, the bank cited low inflationary pressures, the relative stability of the dinar and the results of government belt-tightening.

"The Executive Board also had in mind that the European Central Bank made a downward correction of euro zone economic growth and that there is a possibility that the programme of quantitative easing may be extended."

The bank predicted that inflation in future would "hover" around the lower threshold of the target band and possibly enter the target range later this year or early next. "Its approach towards the target of 4 percent is expected from mid-2016," it said.

Earlier this month, the IMF said Serbia was compliant with the terms of the three-year loan deal. Belgrade also agreed to delay a rise in public sector wages and pensions.

The dinar so far this year gained around one percent against the euro bolstered by European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme and the sale of high-yield dinar-denominated state maturities.

($1 = 0.8974 euro) (Writing by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Hugh Lawson/Matt Robinson)